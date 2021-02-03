Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 1,200 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,533. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

