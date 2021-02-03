Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 1,549 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after acquiring an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. 26,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

