Cardinal Capital Management Sells 1,249 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.45.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.19. 7,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

