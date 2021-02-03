Cardstack Market Cap Reaches $5.67 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $124,694.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardstack has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00066652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00997258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00037375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,776.03 or 0.04702596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

