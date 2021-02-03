CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 159,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

