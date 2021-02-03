CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in CarMax by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CarMax by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 343,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CarMax by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,464. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $128.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day moving average is $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

