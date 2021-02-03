Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 40,146 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

