Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

