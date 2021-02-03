Carry (CRE) Trading 59% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $19.57 million and $142.88 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,522,228,378 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

