Cartesi Market Cap Hits $20.18 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and $5.17 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cartesi has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00053803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00140431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00065928 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00080525 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00239904 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,397,321 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

