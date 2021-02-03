carVertical (CV) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $135,369.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 6% against the dollar. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.01083210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.43 or 0.04695494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00019953 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

