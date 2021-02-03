Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

