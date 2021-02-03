Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Casey’s General Stores worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $188.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

