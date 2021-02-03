CashBet Coin (CBC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $32.15 and $18.94. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.01071717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00040437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04580079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019861 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $32.15, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $24.43, $20.33, $13.77, $51.55, $7.50 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.