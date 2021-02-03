Caspian Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $354,093.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Caspian has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $354,093.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00068189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.00895889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00047661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.85 or 0.04604039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

