Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $368.01

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.01 and traded as high as $380.00. Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) shares last traded at $369.00, with a volume of 6,504 shares.

The company has a market cap of £161.00 million and a P/E ratio of 44.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 368.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 348.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 3.57 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L)’s payout ratio is currently 180.72%.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

