Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 3331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.31.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $915,375.00. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $1,322,620.00. Insiders sold a total of 350,435 shares of company stock worth $21,255,195 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after buying an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $12,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after buying an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

