Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 153,074,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 299,729,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.54.

About Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

