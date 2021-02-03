Castweet (CTT) One Day Volume Hits $95,746.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $383,872.24 and $95,746.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.08 or 0.00462436 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000079 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00159067 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 334.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

