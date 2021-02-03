Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.19

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $3.95. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 26,828 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPCAY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

