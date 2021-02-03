Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 30,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $246,000.00.
- On Friday, January 29th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 17,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $141,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $229,800.00.
- On Monday, January 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $249,300.00.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $259,800.00.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $352,400.00.
- On Thursday, January 14th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $246,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $798,000.00.
- On Monday, January 4th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $303,600.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00.
Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. 1,253,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.
About Genco Shipping & Trading
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.
