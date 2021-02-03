CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

