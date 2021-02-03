CDW (CDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDW opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

