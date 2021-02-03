Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Trading Up 5.8%

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 133,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 70,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDR shares. Compass Point raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 345,723 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,361 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.