CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Down 9.6%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price dropped 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 1,648,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,810,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $816.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 14.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.