Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 43.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 80.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 48.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.3% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.