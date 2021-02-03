Celo Price Up 0.2% This Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Celo has a total market cap of $558.43 million and approximately $30.67 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00008230 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00139704 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00067221 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00243784 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039280 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

