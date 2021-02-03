Centaur (CNTR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $896,343.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded up 70.8% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $896,343.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00051595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00139223 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00066505 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00247263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00062624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.