Centaur (CNTR) Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Centaur has a market cap of $2.00 million and $901,201.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 83.7% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00055481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00140459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00238819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Centaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

