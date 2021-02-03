Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Centene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Centene by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,750 shares of company stock worth $24,470,500 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

