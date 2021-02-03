Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

CDEV stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 6.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

