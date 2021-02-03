Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.07

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 2458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $169,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $210,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

