Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.15

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 8445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $675.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 948,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

