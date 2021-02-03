CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,527 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in The Hershey by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in The Hershey by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Shares of HSY opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average of $146.84. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

