CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 600.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $217.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

