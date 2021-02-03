CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.