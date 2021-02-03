CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX opened at $548.16 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $526.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.19. The company has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

