CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.86 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 280,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.35.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

