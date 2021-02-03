CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.97 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.73.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average is $125.09.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.