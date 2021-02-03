CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $18.25 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.7% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Facebook by 54.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.67. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

