CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.05 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $93.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

