CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 202.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $175.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.