CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 5,583.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.67. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.13.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.