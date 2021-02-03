CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $317.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.