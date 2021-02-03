CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $2.40 Million in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.07% of Avnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Avnet by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,486 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 491.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Avnet stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

