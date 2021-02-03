CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.