CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 936,335 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,976,000 after purchasing an additional 593,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.22.

LHX opened at $180.54 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.93.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.