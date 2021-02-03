CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 10,330 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 713.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 449.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

