CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 14,637 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 623,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 39,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 66,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

