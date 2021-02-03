CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 895,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $196.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

